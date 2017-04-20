Apple to set up trial shop in Karnataka next month: Report

Moneycontrol News

American tech giant Apple is expected to start a trial assembly of iPhones in India next month notwithstanding the muted response to its repeated requests for certain relaxations from the central government.

State officials in Karnataka have told the Economic Times that Taiwanese design manufacturer Wistron, a company with which Apple has a contract, will begin assembling iPhones from Bengaluru.

“We are working to see that (Apple) brings its entire component making ecosystem to Bengaluru and begins to export from here,” one of the officials said.

We are not concerned about the company making iPhones for the domestic market, which will happen anyway, the source added.

Last year Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India to explore the various options more than with investment in mind.

Since then the tech company has lobbied aggressively with the union government to receive some additional concessions in order to set up shop in the country which includes the waiver of countervailing duty (CVD) on import of components that go into the making of iPhones.

RV Deshpande, Karnataka’s industries minister said he discussed Apple’s case with Union minsters Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman more than once in recent months. “They assured me they will do whatever is possible,” he said.

As the Indian marketplace is not developed enough to yet to provide high-precision components, the government “must first let Apple and other global technology companies start somewhere,” Priyanka Kharge, Karnataka’s IT minister told ET.