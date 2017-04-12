App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apple indicates plans for local plant; no decision on sops:Min

With sales tapering in the US and China, Apple is eyeing India -- the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world -- and looking to set up a local manufacturing unit to cut costs.

Apple indicates plans for local plant; no decision on sops:Min

The government today said the US-based iPhone maker Apple has indicated plans for introduction of selective manufacturing lines in the country this year. However, no decision has been taken yet on concessions demanded by the US-based company for setting up local manufacturing facility in the country, Commerce and Industry Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha. "Apple in their communications, indicated their plan for selective introduction of manufacturing lines in Spring 2017," Sitharaman said in a written reply. Apple has sought concessions such as duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment for smartphone manufacturing and service/repair for a period of 15 years.

With sales tapering in the US and China, Apple is eyeing India -- the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world -- and looking to set up a local manufacturing unit to cut costs.

It, however, does not manufacture devices on its own and rather does this through contract manufacturers.

The company sells products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others.

It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.

Replying to a separate question, she said that cement demand is expected to increase in the next financial year on account of various flagship programmes of the government such as 'Housing for All' by 2022, Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Freight and Industrial Corridors and National Highways Expansion.

tags #Apple #Business #Companies #iPhone

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.