Apple and TRAI at loggerheads over anti-spam app

Apple Inc. has got into a conflict with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over an anti-spam app. The conflict may seriously affect Apple’s plans to expand its Indian operations.

The conflict began after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India pushed for its 'Do Not Disturb' app on Apple’s app store. The app enables users to share details of spam calls and messages with the agency. Thus enabling the authorities to inform operators about the spammers.

Apple has declined to comply with the regulatory authority. The company according to a report in India Today stated that the app violated its privacy policy.

This will not be the first instance that the company has come into conflict Indian authorities. The smartphone giant's plans to set up a manufacturing unit India hit a dead end after the authorities declined to abide by its demands.

India is also trying to bring a new data legislation which could become a part of the telecom licensing process.

Many have criticised Apple’s stand in regard to sharing information with government regulators. While the company declines to share data with government regulators, it shares user data with affiliates and strategic partners.

"The problem of who controls user data is getting acute and we have to plug the loose ends. This is not the regulator versus Apple, but Apple versus its own users," said Ram Sewak Sharma, Chairman of TRAI.