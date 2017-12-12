Antibiotics & asthma drugs help Indian pharma market to grow at 8.1% in Nov

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 8.1 percent in November, the highest growth for any month so far in FY18, helped by improved uptake in anti-infectives, respiratory and gastrointestinal segments, despite gradual recovery from the disruption caused by GST transition, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The IPM reported sales of Rs 10291 crore for November. The IPM stood at Rs 1.16 trillion for the moving annual total (MAT) ended November, reporting a YoY growth of 5.6 percent.

The average monthly growth rate between April and November for the industry stood at 4.6 percent. The IPM grew at around 10 percent in year ended March 30, 2017, clearly impacted on account of the run-up to GST and implementation of GST.

The acute segment led by anti-infectives helped by seasonal factors showed growth of 7.9 percent in November, while respiratory segment posted a double digit positive growth of 13.8 percent. Gastro intestinal and pain have shown a positive turnaround this month with growth of 9 percent while vitamins grew at 6.8 percent. The dermatology posted a double-digit positive growth of 11.9 percent.

In the chronic segment anti-diabetic has slowed down to 6 percent. The cardio segment posted single digit growth for the month at 4.4 percent and Central Nervous System (CNS) grew at 7.6 percent.

Only Derma (11.6 percent) and Anti-diabetics (12.8 percent) segments have showed double digit growth in the period of April-October 17 amongst the top 10 segments.

The price controlled National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2013 molecules market showed growth at 4.2 percent whereas the non NLEM market grew at 9 percent.

The November month saw volumes growing however price component remained a drag on the market due to price controls. In November 6.5 percent growth in volumes while the price growth declined 1.5 percent. The new launched fared comparatively better at 3 percent increase.

Amongst the top 10 Indian drug makers, Mankind has the highest growth at 27.6 percent followed by Alkem at 13.9 percent and Lupin at 12.5 percent in November. Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 6.4 percent, Cipla 8.6 percent and Cadila Healthcare grew at 11.2 percent.

The top 10 drug maker contributes about 42.45 percent to the IPM.

Indian companies grew at a faster pace at 9 percent for November 2017, compared to multinational companies (MNCs) growth of 4.4 percent.