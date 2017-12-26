App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 26, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra has a Christmas gift for fans of classic motorcycles

A year after M&M acquired iconic British motorcycle brand BSA, the Mahindra Group chairman suggested that a new BSA bike is in the works.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Mahindra celebrated Christmas with some nostalgia and a teaser for fans of classic motorcycles.

The Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted a picture of an old print advertisement featuring Santa Claus making his rounds on a BSA motorcycle, the iconic British brand that catered to the British Army during World War II.

Mahindra's caption caught the eye because in October last year, M&M's subsidiary Classic Legends acquired BSA and its existing global brand rights in a Rs 28 crore deal.

BSA was once the world's largest producer of motorcycles, enjoying its heyday in the middle of the 20th century. But Japanese manufacturers stole its thunder in the 80s with their high-volume and low-cost business models, reducing BSA and other British brands like Triumph to a shadow of their former selves.

In July this year, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka confirmed that the company was working on new BSA bikes, but did not provide a timeline for its rollout. And neither did Mahindra.

There is speculation on online forums that a BSA bike might see the light of day by 2019 and will be produced at the company's manufacturing unit at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

M&M currently produces cheap, lightweight 2-stroke commuter bikes but is making a foray into the premium segment with a series of acquisitions over the last couple of years.

Apart from BSA, the company also acquired the iconic Jawa and Yezdi brands, as well as a controlling stake in Peugeot Motorcycles.

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

