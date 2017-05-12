App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 11, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Analjit to infuse Rs 300 cr in Max India in lieu of warrants

The company will use a significant part of the money raised to buy 3.75 per cent stake in its flagship Max Healthcare (MHC) from World Bank arm International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Analjit to infuse Rs 300 cr in Max India in lieu of warrants

Max India founder Analjit Singh will infuse Rs 300 crore into the company in lieu of warrants at Rs 154.76 a share.

The company will use a significant part of the money raised to buy 3.75 per cent stake in its flagship Max Healthcare (MHC) from World Bank arm International Finance Corporation (IFC).

IFC owns 7.5 per cent in Max Healthcare.

Max India said it will issue over 1.93 crore warrants to Singh, translating to about 4 per cent.

Sponsors' shareholding in the company will thus increase to 45.12 per cent as a result of this transaction, Max India said in a statement.

IFC's balance 3.75 per cent stake in Max Healthcare will be bought by South Africa's second largest hospital chain Life Healthcare Group, the venture partner of Max India in Max Healthcare.

"The total consideration for the stake will be Rs 423 crore, translating to Rs 105 per share of MHC," Max India said.

Post acquisition, Max India's and Life Healthcare's stake in MHC will increase to 49.7 per cent each.

Max group President Rahul Khosla said: "Max India's stake increase in Max Healthcare reflects our confidence in company's potential."

Max India Managing Director Mohit Talwar said the capital infusion reflects sponsors' confidence in growth in health segment.

"The increase in shareholding reflects Life Healthcare's continued commitment to the Indian healthcare market and a furthering of the partnership with Max India," said Andre Meyer, CEO, Life Healthcare.

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.