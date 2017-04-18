Amway India-Turnstone Global set up Braille Library

Amway India has partnered with Turnstone Global, earlier known as National Association for the Blind, to set up a braille library for the visually impaired students at a school here.

The library, opened at Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind here today, will offer braille versions of a variety of books, journals and CDs ranging from academic books, fiction, self-help, general knowledge to benefit of over 85 visually impaired students who have limited access to books.

The library is equipped with computers that will enable students to access more than 30 CDs.

Inaugurating the library, DGP of Fire Service Binoy Behera said the students will benefit immensely from the facility. Such a combined endeavour is a step in the right direction towards ensuring a more level playing field between physically challenged and those less disadvantaged, he said.

G S Cheema, Sr Vice President - North & East, Amway India said, "We have been working towards welfare of the visually impaired with a belief that education and knowledge is the key to the future that create opportunities transcending physical limitations. A braille library is a key component of that strategy. We are in the process of launching 31 braille libraries across the country."

Kanchan Gaba, Secretary, Turnstone Global, said such types of Libraries in different blind schools and organizations working with the blind are very fruitful to impart education for the blind.

Among those present on the occasion were Snehamayee Senapati, Deputy Director, Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, G C Patro, Principal, Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind.

Amway under the National Project for the Visually Impaired, has taken various initiatives to support the cause of the visually impaired. It has supported more than 85,000 visually impaired children with braille textbooks across 12 states, besides providing computer training to the visually impaired since 2008 and set up 15 computer centers across the country, an Amway statement said.