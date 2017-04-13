App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 13, 2017 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid talks with Flipkart for a merger, Snapdeal announces summer sale

The beleaguered e-commerce also plans to shell out an average pay hike of 12-15 percent as it looks to assure employees

Amid talks with Flipkart for a merger, Snapdeal announces summer sale

Moneycontrol News

As Snapdeal’s investors are gearing up for its potential sale to Flipkart, the company in a surprise move has announced a summer sale offering discounts ranging up to 70 percent.

The sale comes at a time when the company is struggling to reduce its cash burn which includes manpower cost, fixed overheads and technology cost.

Last week, its co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl in an email to employees communicated that the investors of the company are driving the decision on the way forward, indicating that the founders had little control over immediate developments at the company.

The three-day sale is called Unbox Summer Sale and will start from April 13 – offering special discounts on diverse product categories including electronics, consumer durables and brands products.

The beleaguered e-commerce also plans to shell out an average pay hike of 12-15 percent as it looks to assure employees, a PTI report stated on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, company’s founders had committed that they would take a 100 percent pay cut in their own salaries.

The company had brought down its burn rate to around USD 10 million per month against around USD 30 million in December and reduced discounts to both sellers and buyers.

