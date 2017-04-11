Amex Bank India Regional Prez to relocate to US; Manoj Adlakha to take over

There is a restructuring exercise underway at the American Express Bank as it rejigs its top management, sources privy to the information told CNBC-TV18.

The company's Regional President, Sanjay Rishi, will be relocated to the US, while Manoj Adlakha will be elevated as the Senior Vice-President of the India business. The Regional President post will be discontinued.

Adlakha will also continue as the CEO of the American Express Banking Corp.

He plans to expand the bank's reach across lower income groups in India and also expand to smaller towns. He will also focus on growing the payments business in India.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Rishi, after relocating to New York, will focus on "inorganic growth opportunities" for the company.

Rishi had taken charge as the regional president in 2012.