Amazon Prime Video to air reality shows, ups ante

Moneycontrol News

Over the Top (OTT ) services provider Amazon Prime Video is looking to provide reality show content on its platform in India.

Speaking to Livemint, James Farrell, head of content, Amazon Prime Video, Asia Pacific region, said that reality shows are more popular now than ever. He cited the success of Japanese reality show the Bachelor Japan. as a sign that there viewers are migrating towards online video. He aims to offer Indian customers a variety of quality new reality content to enjoy, he said.

The announcement comes shortly after OTT rival Netflix announced the release of Selection Day, based on a novel by Aravind Adiga which deals with the seedy underworld and politics behind cricket.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video's first original Indian release Inside Edge was also a drama looking behind the scenes of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Amazon Prime Video will soon be airing three reality shows. They will be unscripted and will feature a travelling comedy act by Vir Das (Jestination Unknown), a hunt for India's next big comic sensation (Comic Kaun) and reality music competition show (The Remix).

The shows will go on air within the first three months of next year.

According to Livemint, when Amazon Prime Video released 18 original shows in India last December India became the largest market after the United States for original shows. The deal puts Amazon’s India originals total at 21 shows.

Amazon Prime Video also won digital streaming rights to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s yet-to-be-released Padmavati — a romantic period drama which it bagged for Rs 25 crore.