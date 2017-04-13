App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 13, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon India gets RBI nod for mobile wallet

The approval will help the US-based giant to cash in on the booming digital payments market in India.

Amazon India gets RBI nod for mobile wallet

Online marketplace Amazon India has secured a licence to operate pre-paid payment instrument (PPI) or mobile wallet in the country as it tries to compete more aggressively against rivals Snapdeal and Paytm.

The approval will help the US-based giant to cash in on the booming digital payments market in India.

"We are pleased to receive our PPI license from the RBI (Reserve Bank of India). Our focus is providing customers a convenient and trusted cashless payments experience," Amazon India said in a statement yesterday.

In December, Amazon had launched its Pay Balance service to cash in on the digital payments boom. Similar to other mobile wallet services, the payment mechanism, however, was restricted to transactions made on Amazon's platform.

Amazon Pay runs on the PPI licence issued to gift card provider Qwikcilver, in which Amazon had invested in 2014. It can now launch a prepaid wallet service that will compete with mobile wallets of Paytm and Snapdeal (Freecharge) that are accepted at other merchants also.

"We look forward to seeing a continuation of the low limit wallet dispensation with simplified Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and authentication. This will allow us to help customers adopt digital payments at scale and thereby, contribute towards making India a less cash economy," Amazon India said.

tags #amazon digital wallet #Amazon India #Business #rbi wallet [10:45] for Amazon RBI ewallet licence copy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.