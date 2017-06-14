Amazon India doubles its seller base to 2 lakh in less than a year

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce company Amazon India on Tuesday said that it has doubled its seller base to 2 lakh in less than a year. It reported 1 lakh sellers in July last year.

“We have been laser focused in our ambitious vision of transforming the way India sells and evolving a conducive environment for anyone with an intent to sell to do so locally, nationally, and globally,” said Gopal Pillai, director and general manager, seller services, Amazon India.

“Working seller backwards every step of the way, we have not only introduced Indian sellers to our globally successful offerings for sellers like Fulfilment by Amazon, but have constantly innovated specifically for Indian sellers to address their unique challenges,” he added.

Last year, the company launched lending program for sellers that enables them to easily access secured and unsecured loans between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

Besides this, it offers fulfilment by Amazon -- a pay as you go fulfilment service. Under this, Amazon packs, ships and delivers products to customers, manages returns and does customer service on behalf of the sellers. It also started Amazon Tatkal, a services that helps small and medium businesses get online within 60 minutes, among other initiatives.

Amazon claims its Global Selling Program launched in India in May 2015 has over 20,000 sellers today selling their ‘Made in India’ products on Amazon’s ten global marketplaces to millions of active worldwide customers.