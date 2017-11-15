App
Nov 15, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon gets Rs 2,900 crore from parent company, plans to introduce chatbots soon

The investment and introduction of 'chatbots' comes at a time when the e-commerce giant is locking horns with Flipkart in the Indian market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon has made a fresh investment of Rs 2,900 crore in its Indian unit as part of its commitment to invest USD 5 billion to expand its business in the country, according to a report by The Financial Express.

With this fresh investment, the parent company has invested USD 1 billion into Amazon Seller Services (Amazon India) so far in the current fiscal year.

In June, Amazon India had received funding of Rs 1,680 crore, followed by funding of Rs 1,620 crore in September.

The investment comes at a time when the e-commerce giant has locked horns with Flipkart in the Indian market.

Chatbots as salespeople

Amazon India is also working on ‘chatbots’ which will act as personalised salespeople in a bid to make online shopping experience more interactive and engaging, according to a report by the Business Standard.

The text-based chatbot project titled 'Guided Shopping programme' is similar to Amazon’s voice-based smart assistant, Alexa. The chatbots would help shoppers to navigate and buy on the portal by giving suggestions.

Chatbots would also be able to send messages in Indian languages and Indic dialects, the report said. While no specific launch date is give, Amazon India could introduce chatbots by next year.

tags #Amazon #Amazon India #Chatbots #E-commerce #Technology

