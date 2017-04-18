Amazon.com is now selling products of 20,000 Indian manufacturers in US, Europe

Moneycontrol News

Tantuja, the apex body of handloom weavers’ society of West Bengal, has tied up with Amazon.com to sell sarees in the US market.

Tantuja is not the only Indian brand to go global. Nearly 20,000 sellers from India are now selling their products all over the US, Canada and in Europe too via Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

The Amazon Program – that was launched in May 2015 – has seen a 100 times growth since inception with 200 sellers on-board.

The parent company of Amazon India, now sells over 40 million products from India in different categories like textiles, leather and organic products.

Brands such as Titan, Manyavar and Biba are available in other countries on Amazon.

The global selling program enables Indian sellers and manufacturers to sell their goods internationally via Amazon.

Services like Selling on Amazon (SOA) and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) services are available, which lets manufacturers store their products in Amazon warehouses, provide facilities like packaging and delivering of goods. The company also takes care of handling customer service and returns.

Amazon does not charge seller for product listing or to setup a store.

In addition to this, Amazon has tied-up with tax consultants, logistics experts to ensure that sellers do not have issues with export norms.

Amazon India’s director and GM (seller services) Gopal Pillai told DNA that products such as Amul ghee and gulab jamuns are a bit hit there.

“The popularity of leather products from Dharavi in Boston or Chicago is now a classic success story," Pillai said.

According to Pillai, some products from India can now be shipped to Amazon Fulfillment Centres in the US, making them eligible for a 2-day delivery.

Earlier this month, Amazon India also launched an online training programme called ‘Amazon Classroom’ for sellers and manufacturers to impact online selling skills.

This is a virtual classroom that focuses on areas like order processing, managing products and returns that will help enhance business practices.

Amazon had also launched a special lending program for sellers in 2016 that aims at providing secured and unsecured loans between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore to sellers from their partners – Capital First and Yes Bank.