Apr 20, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI
ALTBalaji partners PayU for payment options
Payment options provided through PayU Biz are Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Itz Cash, Yes Pay, Ypay, PayU Money wallet and UPI.
ALTBalaji, digital platform of Balaji Telefilms, today said it has joined hands with PayU to enable unified payments interface (UPI) based payment option for subscription.
Payment options provided through PayU Biz are Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Itz Cash, Yes Pay, Ypay, PayU Money wallet and UPI.