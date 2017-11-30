App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 29, 2017 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR rates by 5 bps

Allahabad Bank has cut its reference rate, MCLR, for various tenors by 0.05 per cent, which will be effective from December 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Allahabad Bank has cut its reference rate, MCLR, for various tenors by 0.05 per cent, which will be effective from December 1.

It said in a regulatory filing that the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has revised the existing Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and decided to reduce it for all the tenors by 5 basis points (0.05 per cent).

Banks review MCLR, the rate below which they can't lend, every month.

The new rates for overnight lending for 1-6 month and 1-3 years have been reduced by 0.05 percent each in the range of 7.75-8.50 percent, it said.

The ALCO also decided to reduce base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) of the bank by 10 basis points (0.10 percent) to 9.60 percent and 13.85 percent respectively, the bank said.

The MCLR, which is applicable on new borrowers, was introduced from April 2016 replacing the base rate system with the aim for a better transmission of RBI's monetary policy rate.

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.