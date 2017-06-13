App
Jun 12, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by up to 0.15% from today

State-owned Allahabad Bank has cut MCLR rates for various tenors in the range of 0.10-0.15 percent with effect from today.

Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by up to 0.15% from today

State-owned Allahabad Bank has cut MCLR rates for various tenors in the range of 0.10-0.15 percent with effect from today.

"The bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) of various tenors with effect from June 12, 2017," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

One year lending rate will attract an MCLR of 8.50 percent, down 0.10 percent. While, for overnight, one, three and six months of tenors, MCLR is cut by 0.15 percent each to 8 percent, 8.10 percent, 8.30 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively.

Banks revise MCLR every month since April 2016.

Allahabad Bank stock closed 3.22 percent down at Rs 67.70 on BSE today.

