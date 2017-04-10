App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Mi Fan Festival and bundle of offer up for grabs

The Mi Fan Festival is offering great deals on a wide range of Xiaomi’s products. Flash sale, cash backs, cheaper rates are some of the exciting offers for gadget lovers to enjoy.

All you need to know about Mi Fan Festival and bundle of offer up for grabs

The Mi fan festival started by Xiaomi to celebrate its 7th birthday has reached India. It is today when all the gadget lovers can log on to Mi.com or go to Mi Store App and get the best deals for devices they have been longing to buy.

A range of products are on sale including smartphones, fitness bands, air purifiers, VR headsets, accessories, among others. Adding to the excitement is flash sale by the company offering Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Re 1 on its app. It is also cashback time at Mi store.

Smartphones at smart prices..The Chinese phone
  • Smartphones at smart prices

The Chinese phone makers Redmi 4A Rose Gold and redmi Note 4 will be available for Rs 5,999 and rs 9,999 respectively during the festival. Joining the two phones are Xiaomi Mi5, Redmi 3S Prime, and Mi Max Prime.

Stay healthy, stay wealthy
  • Stay healthy, stay wealthy

Health freaks can rejoice as Xiaomi is giving out its fitness products at cheaper rates. Up for grabs is Mi Band 2 from the Fitness bundle for Rs 2,598 as against the previous price of Rs 2,998. And for the same price users can buy Mi Capsule Earphones as well.

Another discount is on Mi Air Purifier 2 and Air Purifier Filter bundle which can be purchased for Rs 10,998 instead of Rs 12,498.

Power Bundle.. Xiaomis power bundle
  • More power to you

Xiaomi?s Power Bundle comprising of standard adapter, USB cable, and a 20000mAh Mi power Bank can be availed at Rs 2,497 instead of Rs 2,797. Price of Pro Bundle products including Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD and 10000mAh Power Bank Pro will come down from Rs 3,998 to Rs 3,498.

In 1 flash.. In the flash sale
  • In 1 flash

In the flash sale products that will be available for Re 1 are Redmi note 4, Mi Band and 100000 mAh Mi Power Banks and the units of these products will range from 20, 40 and 50 respectively. To be a part of this event, users will have to download the app.

Cash backs and EMI..The handset maker is giving
  • Cash backs and EMI
The handset maker is giving the option of EMIs at no additional cost on the purchase of Mi Max Prime. Buyers using State bank of India (SBI) debit and credit cards will get 5 percent cash back on a minimumtransaction value of Rs 5,000. Maximum cash back can go up to Rs 500.

