App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for anti-hypertension drugs

"The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) final approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg and olmesartan medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20/12.5mg, 40/12.5mg and 40/25mg," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing today.

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for anti-hypertension drugs

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's final approval for two anti-hypertension tablets.

"The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) final approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg and olmesartan medoxomil with hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20/12.5mg, 40/12.5mg and 40/25mg," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing today.

The approved products are therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug products Benicar and Benicar HCT of Daiichi Sankyo, which is used for the treatment of hypertension, it said.

According to IMS sales data for the 12-month period ended December 2016, Benicar and Benicar HCT have an estimated market size of USD 1.8.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 622, up 2.78 per cent on the BSE.

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.