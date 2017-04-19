App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 19, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for anti-depressant

"The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for vilazodone hydrochloride tablets, 10mg, 20mg and 40mg," Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing today.

Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for anti-depressant

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for vilazodone hydrochloride tablets used for treatment of depression.

"The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for vilazodone hydrochloride tablets, 10mg, 20mg and 40mg," Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing today.

The approved product is therapeutic equivalent to the reference-listed drug product Viibryd tablets of Forest Labs LLC.

Alembic Pharma is in litigation with Forest Labs LLC in District Court of Delaware and has "stipulated" to stay the case in view of the ongoing settlement discussions.

The tablets are indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder, it said.

These tablets have an estimated market size of USD 340 million for 12 months to December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic Pharma has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from the US health regulator.

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business #USFDA #vilazodone hydrochloride

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.