Ajanta Pharma set to give a major push to its US business in FY18

Moneycontrol News

Undeterred by pricing pressures and competition in the world’s largest market for generic drugs, Ajanta Pharma plans to rapidly scale up its US business.

The Mumbai-headquartered drug maker, which gets much of its revenues from domestic formulations and emerging markets, has now set its eyes on US market.

The decision to enter US was not sudden as the company has been investing for the last five years on R&D to develop a pipeline of abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) and building US FDA compliant facilities.

After filing eight ANDAs in FY17, the company plans to almost double that number this year. The company said it is focused on niche and complex products in the oral solid space.

“It (US business) would one of the important growth drivers of the company,” Managing Director Yogesh Agrawal said at the company’s recent annual general meeting.

So far, Ajanta Pharma has filed 34 ANDAs, of which it has received 17 final approvals and two tentative approvals.

“We are awaiting approvals for 15 ANDAs and plan to file 12-15 ANDAs in FY 2018 with the US FDA,” Arvind Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of Ajanta Pharma told Moneycontrol.

Agrawal said it costs around USD 0.5 to 1 million for each ANDA filing.

The company is encouraged by the fact that two of its manufacturing facilities in Dahej, Gujarat and Paithan, Maharashtra have successfully completed US FDA inspections in February and April this year, giving a major fillip to company’s US business plans.

While Paithan received an establishment inspection (EIR) report with a few minor observations, Dahej, the newer facility, has gone through the US FDA audit without any observations. Dahej is yet to get an EIR.

The company expects the US to contribute at least 15-20 percent to sales by the end of this financial year from around 9 percent in FY17.

Ajanta posted Rs 2,026 crore revenues in FY 2017, much of it coming from domestic formulation and emerging markets.

In line with the US expansion - Ajanta said it will enhance R&D spend to 8 percent of revenue, going forward from 6 percent of revenue last year.

Smaller and mid-sized Indian drug makers such as Ajanta Pharma are trying to emulate their larger peers who derive close to half of their sales from the highly regulated yet profitable US market.

But analysts say those days of high margins are over owing to intense competition and consolidation of the distribution channels.

“Earlier Indian generic drug makers used to enjoy margins of over 35-40 percent with relatively less competition in US, but now margins have contracted to 15-20 percent,” said an analyst tracking the pharma sector. “However 15-20 percent margins are still decent for late entrants, also given the low base, Ajanta Pharma is expected to grow much faster than its Indian counterparts in US."