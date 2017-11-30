App
Nov 30, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel rolls out VoLTE services in Karnataka

"Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits," the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today said it has launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services in Karnataka, offering users the flexibility of high-quality voice calls and fast data sessions in parallel.

Airtel VoLTE works over 4G but even in the case of unavailability of 4G network, these calls will automatically switch to 3G/2G network to ensure that subscriber is connected at all times.

"Airtel VoLTE will also enable customers to enjoy HD (High Definition) quality voice calls and high speed data sessions in parallel," the statement added.

 

