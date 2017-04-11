Airtel doubles network deployment, capacity to boost data growth

Moneycontrol News

Bharti Airtel, India?s largest telecommunications services provider, has doubled its mobile network deployment and transmission capacity over the past two years in a bid to lead India?s data growth story.

In a statement, Airtel said it has deployed 180,000 mobile sites across India in FY16 and FY17. Incidentally, the telecom company had deployed the same number of mobile sites in the first 20 years of operations.

In November 2015, Airtel launched Project Leap ? its nationwide network transformation program to build a future ready network. The company has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crore over three years under this program.

Abhay Savargaonkar, Director- Networks, Bharti Airtel said, ?We are now in a position to ramp up future capacity on this network very quickly, giving us unmatched reach and agility. I want to thank our network partners for their support in this deployment.?

Airtel has doubled its overall transmission capacity and increased the mobile backhaul capacity by eight times to roll out high speed broadband network with 4G and 3G coverage in all 22 telecom circles. This deployment has been supported by addition of 14,500+ km of fibre to Airtel?s national fibre backbone along with 3666 new fibre POP nodes (highest ever deployed in Airtel network in single year).