May 17, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel doubles data offer on broadband plans

Telecom operator Airtel today said it is packing up to 100 per cent more data for the same price, across its high-speed broadband plans.

Airtel doubles data offer on broadband plans

Telecom operator Airtel today said it is packing up to 100 per cent more data for the same price, across its high-speed broadband plans.

"The new plans now offer up to 100 per cent more high speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals," an Airtel release said.

Giving details of the offers, Airtel said its Rs 899 plan in Delhi now packs in 60 GB high speed data (30 GB earlier), while the Rs 1,099 plan will now offer 90 GB of data (50 GB earlier).

Airtel's Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB (75 GB earlier) and the Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB (100 GB earlier).

"Similar large increments in data benefits have been effected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans," it added.

The company said that in-home high speed data consumption in India has spiked with customers looking to stream high definition content, download large files across a variety of connected devices like smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, Internet TV solutions, and security solutions.

A preferred mode of high-speed data delivery given its consistent speeds, fixed broadband (Wi-Fi) also has a huge growth potential as it enables the Internet of Things or IoT play for homes with connected appliances, the Airtel statement added.

"To serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high speed data experience in a multi-device environment, Airtel has built a future ready network and introduced ‘V-Fiber’ that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes," it said.

