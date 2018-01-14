App
Companies
Jan 14, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia India cautions job seekers against frauds

Some aspiring crew officials recently received emails in the name of "AirAsia Airlines Limited", which said the company has "selected their resumes" and called them for "direct online interview".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After a few fraudulent job emails in its name surfaced, AirAsia India has cautioned job seekers against "certain recruitment agencies" attempting to mislead people by fictitiously posing as employees of the budget carrier.

Some aspiring crew officials recently received emails in the name of "AirAsia Airlines Limited", which said the company has "selected their resumes" and called them for "direct online interview".

The email also mentioned a mandatory refundable fee of Rs 9,600 as charges for "interview processing, maintenance, courier, accommodation and assurance".

A 23-year-old aviation professional in another airline raised an alarm over the email, bringing it to the notice of AirAsia India officials.

related news

"I was looking for a better work opportunity within the aviation industry. On Friday, I received an email from 'AirAsia Airlines Ltd'. Everything looked fine, but the demand for money in the email made me suspicious and I informed the airlines. Soon the fraud was confirmed," he told PTI, requesting anonymity.

An AirAsia spokesperson confirmed that the airline does not ask candidates for any money during recruitment and said it was aware of these "fake advertisements" doing the rounds and it was exploring legal options.

"It has been brought to our notice that they send fake communication/e-mails to the potential job seekers luring them with job offers using the details of the company," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

"AirAsia (India) Limited would like to caution the general public that in the recent past some unscrupulous individuals and recruitment agencies have tried to mislead the public by fictitiously claiming to be employees of the company or posing as authorised recruitment agencies of the company," the spokesperson added.

The airline said it follows a formal recruitment process through its own human resources department and does not outsource the final selection of prospective employees to any individuals or agencies to issue interview intimations, selection or offer letters etc.

The company also does not ask for any security deposit or document check (refundable or non-refundable) at any stage of the recruitment process, it added.

tags #Air Asia India #Companies #India

