Nov 25, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India to fly non-stop from Birmingham to Amritsar

Air India plans to introduce two non-stop flights per week between Birmingham and Amritsar in the new year to meet the increasing consumer demand.

Air India plans to introduce two non-stop flights per week between Birmingham and Amritsar in the new year to meet the increasing consumer demand from the Midlands region to Punjab, Birmingham Airport said in a statement on Friday.

The airport's aviation director, William Pearson, said the new non-stop connection will add to the existing daily direct flight to Delhi.

"With over 200,000 British-Indian people who travel to India to visit friends and relatives, and for tourism and business interests, this additional destination shows the large demand within the region for non-stop Amritsar services from the Midlands," he said.

"Air India has been a successful partner for over four years and offers great connections to India with services operated by the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft," he added.

Pankaj Srivastava, director of commercial at Air India, said the new flights are in response to the consumer demand from the Midlands region to Punjab.

"Air India is always very sensitive to the needs of the consumer and is pleased to be connecting the two cities, thereby adding a new city pairing for Air India's expanding global network with the only non-stop UK Amritsar service," he said.

Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, said the new flights will lead to more business cooperation between the two regions.

"These flights will not only make it easier for Punjabis in the area to travel to Amritsar, but also provides a great opportunity for local and regional businesses to both deepen existing ties and create new ones," said Gill, who is also the councillor for the UK borough of Sandwell which is paired with the city of Amritsar.

Air India officials in New Delhi did not respond immediately.

