Air India ropes in SBI Caps, sets up 5 teams for divestment process

Preparing for strategic disinvestment, national carrier Air India has roped in SBI Caps to advise on the future course and has constituted five teams to work on various aspects of the stake sale process. As part of efforts to revive the loss-making airline, the government has decided on strategic disinvestment and the modalities are being worked out. Against this backdrop, Air India has constituted five project teams headed by senior officials to deal with various aspects of the disinvestment.
Besides, SBI Caps would help the carrier with disinvestment matters, including preparing business plans for subsidiaries that would be divested.
In a communication, Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal said it is necessary to constitute various teams to work aggressively with regard to the timelines laid by the ministry, so that the the government's objective is achieved in a "time-bound manner".
The "disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries has commenced and the transaction advisor, legal advisor and asset valuer are in the process of being appointed", as per the communication dated November 18.