Air India privatisation: Aviation Ministry to decide future course, says Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the Civil Aviation Ministry has been asked to chalk out a plan for the privatisation of beleaguered public carrier Air India (AI).

“The NITI Aayog has given its suggestions to the Civil Aviation Ministry... it will take its own call,” Jaitley said.

AI is snowed under accumulated losses of more than Rs 50,000 crore and a debt of about Rs 55,000 crore, of which about Rs 25,000 crore are loans taken to buy aircraft and the remaining for working capital requirements.

It reported a loss of about Rs 3,587 crore in 2015-16, compared with a loss of Rs 5,859 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The Finance Minister refused to discuss the likely course that the Aviation Ministry might take for the airline’s future.

“It is up to the Civil Aviation Ministry to explore all possible options pertaining either to its disinvestment or its privatisation,” he said.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the ministry was “not closed to any options” and is “considering all alternatives for making AI into a stronger and even more viable entity.”

AI's finances were bad because of legacy and other issues and turnaround plans have failed to significantly improve its balance sheet, he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jaitley on Tuesday said “If 86 percent of the flying can be handled by the private sector, they can handle 100 percent also."

The troubled airline is also facing allegations of irregularities as its merger with erstwhile Indian Airlines (IA) is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner.

CBI is probing the AI-IA merger, which included the purchase of 111 aircrafts and leasing of planes among other issues.

Raju said that the ministry was open to investigation and would provide full support to the CBI to examine the scam that led to losses of thousands of crore.