Air India opens simulator training centre for ATR pilots

National carrier Air India on Tuesday commissioned its first ATR simulator at its Central Training Establishment (CTE) in Hyderabad.

Set up at an investment of Rs 63 crore, including the acquisition cost, the new ATR 72-600 full-flight simulator (FFS) will meet the training requirements of the ATR pilots of Alliance Air, its regional arm, an AI official said.

Pilots will begin simulated training at the centre from tomorrow, the official added.

Till now these pilots were going to Singapore, Bangkok or France for training on regional jets, which was costly.

Alliance Air, the regional arm of Air India, has 15 ATR 72-600s and it plans to add five more by March.

Spread over 20 acres, the facility currently has two simulators for Airbus A320s in Hyderabad. Apart from training pilots, CTE also offers training to cabin crew in aviation security, aircraft engineering, marketing and management.

By adding this new generation simulator, the first of its kind in the country, Air India will now be able to fast- track its AYR pilots training programme.

With the installation of this equipment, which has been procured from CAE, the Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, the AYR pilots training, which is carried out abroad so far, will be done within the country.

The airline is also ready to open its doors to third- party.