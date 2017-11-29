App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 29, 2017 07:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Air India Express plans growth before privatisation, says CEO

Air India Express is considering adding new routes from Gujarat to either Dubai or Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Chief Executive K. Shyamsundar told Reuters in Dubai.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Air India's low cost airline Air India Express will continue to expand before the group's privatisation next year, in a bid to increase its valuation, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Air India Express is considering adding new routes from Gujarat to either Dubai or Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Chief Executive K. Shyamsundar told Reuters in Dubai.

"If you had more profitable routes, more (take-off and landing) slots, it increases the value of the company," he said at an industry conference.

Shyamsundar said the airline could also add more aircraft to its fleet, though major decisions would have to be approved by the board and potentially the government.

Air India Express committed before the privatization plans to taking two additional Boeing 737 jets next September, which will increase its fleet to 25 single-aisle Boeing aircraft.

However, Shyamsundar said the airline was able to add more flights without expanding its fleet as it had increased the average daily utilization of its aircraft by an hour to 13 hours.

The airline expects to carry 4 million passengers in the current financial year ending March 31, 2018, compared with 3.4 million in the previous year, he said.

 

 

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Dubai #UAE

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.