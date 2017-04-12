App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India Express likely to start Surat-Dubai flight from May 15

Two parliamentarians from Gujarat, Darshana Jardosh and C R Paatil, met Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani today to discuss about having more flights from Surat.

Air India Express is likely to launch direct flight from Surat to Dubai on May 15 amid demands for services on this route.

The carrier, the international budget arm of Air India, will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft having 189 seats on this route, sources said.

"Surat-Dubai 3 times a week from May 15 subject to FAA clearance," Jardosh said in a tweet.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the plan to start direct flight from Surat to Dubai has been approved. The service would commence from May 15.

The airline expects to see "50-60 per cent" seat occupancy on the route initially, sources said.

Besides, Air India is "examining" the possibility of flying to more domestic destinations from Surat.

The routes being looked at include Mumbai-Bhavnagar- Surat-Mumbai as well as connectivity to other destinations like Kolkata, Varanasi, Bangalore and Chennai.

"Additional flights to either Kolkata/ Varanasi/ Bangalore/ Chennai being considered," Jardosh tweeted.

The MP also tweeted that Lohani has given "assurance of exploring @airindiain Mumbai-Bhavnagar-Surat-Mumbai flight as a daily option for the convenience of passengers".

As per its website, Air India Express currently flies to 15 international destinations apart from domestic routes.

tags #Air India #Air India Express #Business

