Aim to expand capacity to meet rising demand: Whirlpool

The Whirlpool Corporation stock has had a decent 2017 so far with a nearly 70 percent gain. The management recently met analysts where they indicated that they plan to double revenue by 2020 and remain open to acquisitions.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kapil Agarwal, Vice President-Marketing of the company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

On acquisition plans he said, “The idea is that we believe that India is an important market and we are under-pitched here in this market.”

It is time to expand. We already have our manufacturing and we are planning to invest in manufacturing within our own plants to increase capacity and also innovations, he added.

According to him, next couple of quarters are going to be slightly tougher compared to the last two quarters. “We are seeing a commodity increase and that would put pressure on our margins and also on pricing,” said Agarwal.

We are looking at a strong double digit for FY18 and we continue to focus on growing double digit quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, he further mentioned.