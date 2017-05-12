AIESL completes maintenance check of Jet Airways A330 plane

Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) has completed a key maintenance check of Jet Airways' Airbus 330 aircraft.

A subsidiary of national carrier Air India, AIESL completed the work in little over two weeks.

The C-1 check was done for the A330 plane at AIESL's Mumbai facility. The check is done for this aircraft every two years or when it completes ten thousand flight hours, whichever is earlier, according to a release.

Generally, C-1 check is an extensive one and covers a large number of aircraft components.

In May 2016, AIESL had completed major C check on Jet Airways Boeing B777 aircraft.

AIESL has expertise in handling various aircraft including A320 family, A310, A330, B737 NG, B747-400, B777, B787 and ATR, as per the release.