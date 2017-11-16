App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 16, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 311 crore

The company said in a BSE filing that it has secured new orders aggregating to about Rs 311 crore for construction of institutional, hospital and commercial projects.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) today said it has bagged new construction orders worth almost Rs 311 crore.

The company said in a BSE filing that it has secured new orders aggregating to about Rs 311 crore for construction of institutional, hospital and commercial projects.

They include electrical, plumbing and firefighting services, it said.

Ahluwalia said it has got "new orders worth of Rs 170.99 crore for construction of 300 beds hospital in existing premises of ESIC Hospital Kolkata and worth Rs 140 crore for other construction work".

The total order inflow during the current fiscal stands at Rs 866.76 crore, it added.

The Ahluwalia Contracts stock was trading 3.19 per cent higher at Rs 328.60 on BSE.

#Ahluwalia Contracts #BSE #Business #Companies

