Aggrieved homebuyers file FIR against Jaypee Group chairman and 6 directors

The Jaypee Group's promoters are feeling the heat. Clients who bought homes from the group's companies and have been waiting for possession for over 4 years now, have filed a criminal FIR with the Noida Expressway Police against Manoj Gaur and six directors of JP Associates and JP Infratech. CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan finds out why the buyers are getting desperate, especially when the real estate regulator will come into effect in a few days from now, on May 1 2017.