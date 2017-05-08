App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 08, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT industry body turns to Tamil Nadu over 'layoffs' at Cognizant

As the employees air their grievances against Cognizant, FITE is lending a helping hand and has urged the state government to immediately intervene in what it terms “illegal termination”.

Moneycontrol News

Even as IT major Cognizant maintains that employee exits it has seen in the recent weeks is nothing out of the ordinary, the IT sector says the company is resorting to unfair practices to dismiss a few of it workforce. Cognizant has come under the scanner for reportedly laying off 6,000 employees and also for offering voluntary separation package to senior level staffers.

To bring their grievances to people's notice, the Forum for IT employees (FITE) — a platform which had helped the workers of this industry earlier as well — is reaching out to the Tamil Nadu state government, according to a report in The Economic Times.

FITE  has taken up the matter with the Labour Department and has sent representations to the labour commissioners in certain districts and the state Labour Commissioner.

It seems IT employees are in good hands considering the past record of the Forum. Two years ago, a TCS employee who was sacked by the company won back his job after the forum fought the case in the Madras High Court.

