Affordable housing scheme is a historic move: National Housing Bank

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sriram Kalyanaraman, MD & CEO of National Housing Bank shared his outlook on affordable housing scheme.

Talking about the middle-income group, he said middle-class category is included under housing schemes for the first time.

He said the affordable housing scheme is really a historic move.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Latha: Could you tell us how this scheme will operate. As soon as a housing finance company and this time banks and HFCs are included, if they get someone who qualifies for it, they come to you for permission or can they straight away give the loan and take the money from you?

A: There was already a scheme running, which was Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income group (LIG) which was giving 6.5 percent subvention up to income levels of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively.

However, to extend the scheme to the middle class and probably increase the area to 90 and 110 square meter on the middle income group (MIG) front with income of Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. At Rs 12 lakh an individual would be eligible very normally, given a multiplier of 3, would be eligible or Rs 36-38 lakh and at 18 he would be eligible for Rs 50-54 lakh. So we would call it historic because for the first time the middle class has been grouped in for a subsidy of 4 percent and 3 percent up to loan amount of Rs 9 and Rs 12 respectively.

The way earlier scheme is working is nobody needs to approach NHB; they will approach the banks. The banks will determine the eligibility, give them the loan, take their full EMI and send us the details of the individual and we would disburse it.

Now, instead of excel sheet going up and down, we have created a complete portal where they upload. We started with 10-12 days to disburse the subsidy. In the last few months we have reached a goal of four-five days on disposing the subsidy, in fact I am quite happy to say on the recent Digital India Awards, our portal won the award for digital innovation. So things are working quite smoothly. The checks or the audits as we call it, we would do it after the disbursements because essentially we are dealing with the regulated entities and in both these schemes CLSS1, as we would like to call it, and CLSS2 both housing finance companies and banks were an integral part of it and would continue to be so.

Sonia: It is good to hear the positives about this scheme but the only problem that everyone is talking about is government funding, right? Because in the Budget in FY18, the government has allocated about Rs 1,000 crore for this scheme but we all know that the government will need a lot more in order to get this scheme going in its entirety. What have you made of that and how much more money do you think the government would need and how would they raise this?

A: It depends on how it takes off. As of now if you see in the segment, we could look at much-much higher amount definitely but why are we worried about it with the government, as not said they will curtail at Rs 1,000 crore. It is an immediate budgetary allocation. If you see CLSS1 for example, we have now disbursed Rs 520 crore odd of subsidiary and the initial allocation was, if I remember was Rs 50-75 crore. So the point is the government is committed to housing for all and as the players, the financial intermediaries, the institutions get their act together and starts disbursing, I am sure the money will flow but we are putting the cart before the horse by saying that there won't be budgetary allocation. You know what is allocated. Let's exhaust it or let's near exhaustion and then go back to the government.

Latha: More procedural question, annual income up to Rs 12 and Rs 18 lakh and it should be the first time they are buying a house for the family. How do all these checks happen? Are banks qualified to make all these checks? Is it largely self certification by the borrower?

A: Exactly. The way even CLSS1 has done, it is a self certification but today there is an entity called credit bureau. If at Rs 12 lakh or Rs 18 lakh or even at Rs 6 lakh, if we are buying a house, it is almost taken for granted, he would have borrowed some money from a financial institution because it is very unlikely, he would have so much of resources that he would have got earlier house. So the point is credit bureau will be a secondary check because credit bureau will show if he had borrowed it and a self declaration. However, if people commit or a wrong declaration, it will become a perjury automatically. So the balance is between keeping it simple and going forward or doing a lot of checks by which time the customer will lose interest on it. Our goal is to give the subsidiary before the first EMI hits his account and that is what we have been doing so far.

Latha: You provide the entire subsidy before the first EMI. So he makes a substantial amount of money?

A: Yes.

Latha: What happens if he stops paying and become a defaulter?

A: There is a mechanism in the rules to how we share it when the banks recover it - that is part of the guidelines which we had given. So there will be a proportionate sharing part when the banks recover that money because it is a secured asset at the end of the day.

Sonia: What kind of opportunity does this create to make a larger proportion of the population eligible under the scheme?

A: I think it is huge because as we see it, if you see Rs 30-50 lakh as I call it is always a sweet spot on the loan amount for most of the financial institutions. Do not look at it in isolation. If you go to the finance bill, the affordable housing status has been given, builders have been exempted from income tax for the affordable houses, the infrastructure status has been given for the affordable houses, a dimed rental income has been given and capital gains liability in respect of land has been granted and along with that now with the EWS, LIG and middle income opinion to take more loan will give tremendous boost to the segment. So the estimate is I could even see that in next six months it might go up to about lakh of houses on this subsidy on MIG.

Latha: That is how much in terms of money - 1 lakh houses in terms of Rs 10,00 crore would be how much?

A: Roughly about 2,000 per house. However, I am sure as it takes off the government make available going by the budgetary amount, going by CLSS1 as one example.