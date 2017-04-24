Adlabs Entertainment board to consider fund raising proposal this week

Theme park operator Adlabs Entertainment today said its board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for raising funds.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, to consider and approve, raising of funds by way of issue of convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis, issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis and issue of securities to qualified institutional buyers," Adlabs Entertainment said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Adlabs Entertainment were trading 0.18 percent lower at Rs 84 on BSE.