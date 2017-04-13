Aditya Birla Fin Services demerger likely by second half of FY18, says group CFO

The demerger of Aditya Birla Financial Services is expected by the second half of current fiscal, said Aditya Birla Group Chief Financial Officer Sushil Agarwal. The group also has a very flexible approach to partnerships for financial services and will keep all options open, he said.

Earlier this week, the shareholders of Grasim, ABNL and Aditya Birla Financial Services approved the merger of AB Nuvo Limited and Grasim Industries that will create a firm with USD 9 billion in combined revenue.

This would be followed by the demerger of the new entity's financial service business as directed by the National Company Law Tribunal. The financial services company, to be called Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd, is planned to be listed by May or June.

When asked about the date of the merger between the two, Agarwal said it will be completed in a few months.

The Aditya Birla Group is also in the process of merging its telecom business, Idea Cellular, with Vodafone India. Aditya Birla Nuvo is the promoter shareholder of Idea with 23.25 percent stake, while Grasim is one of the co-promoters with 4.75 percent stake.