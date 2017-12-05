App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 05, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB approves $583 mn loan facility to Reliance Power's project

"The Board of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling USD 583 million (approx Rs 3,748 crore) for 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG Terminal project being developed by the company's subsidiaries in Bangladesh," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Power today said Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling USD 583 million to develop its 750 MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.

"The Board of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling USD 583 million (approx Rs 3,748 crore) for 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG Terminal project being developed by the company's subsidiaries in Bangladesh," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

The project, which includes a power generation facility to be located in Meghnaghat near Dhaka and an LNG Terminal near Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong, will significantly increase power generation and improve energy infrastructure in Bangladesh, ADB said.

Total project cost is approximately USD 1 billion.

Shares of the company were trading 0.41 per cent lower at Rs 36.60 on BSE.

