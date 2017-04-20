App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani commissions multimodal logistics park in Punjab

The logistics infrastructure facility, spread across 77 acres, is strategically located on the dedicated freight corridor feeder route and will facilitate double stack train services to Mundra Port.

Adani commissions multimodal logistics park in Punjab

Adani Group firm Adani Logistics today said it has commissioned and commenced operations at its multimodal logistics park at Kilaraipur, Ludhiana in Punjab.

Adani Logistics is a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).

"The state-of-the-art terminal was dedicated to the nation by Suresh P Prabhu, Minister for Railways, Government of India," the company said in a statement.

The logistics infrastructure facility, spread across 77 acres, is strategically located on the dedicated freight corridor feeder route and will facilitate double stack train services to Mundra Port.

"With commissioning of this multimodal logistics park -- our third inland container depot (ICD) -- we are a step closer to attaining leadership in the logistics sector.

"We aim to increase our footprint pan India and further expand in the logistics sector, mirroring the growth of our ports business. Ludhiana, in Punjab, holds a strategic location advantage with high industrial presence," said Karan Adani, CEO, APSEZ.

Having an ICD in Ludhiana will help capture cargo from Punjab and nearby states and contribute towards consolidating additional volumes for Mundra Port, he said.

The multimodal park, with newly constructed warehouse and two railway handling lines, is now open for domestic cargo and domestic container handling.

The Adani Group is one of India's leading business houses with revenue of over USD 12 billion.

tags #Adani Group #Adani Logistics #Business #Suresh Prabhu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.