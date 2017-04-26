App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 26, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACC sees 'brighter' growth outlook for 2017

Cement major ACC is expecting a faster growth in the second half of the year on rise in in government spending on infrastructure projects and possibility of good monsoon this season.

ACC sees 'brighter' growth outlook for 2017

Cement major ACC is expecting a faster growth in the second half of the year on rise in in government spending on infrastructure projects and possibility of good monsoon this season.

ACC, which has reported a jump of 3.77 percent in its cement sales to 6.60 million tonnes in the January-March quarter, is expecting the overall consumption of cement to increase.

"The outlook for 2017 looks brighter as the economy advances with expectations for accelerated growth in overall consumption across several sectors including construction and building material," ACC said in its latest updates filed with the BSE.

ACC, which follows January-December as fiscal, said: "With the government moving ahead on its agenda of transformative economic growth, the cement industry and the company are expected to perform well."

The Mumbai-headquartered company would focus on "leveraging its legacies and innate strengths to achieve the highest possible levels of operating performance and cost competitiveness".

It said the central government is also providing thrust on the rural sector, infrastructural development, housing as announced in the Union Budget for 2017-18 and this is expected to boost to the overall investment climate.

"If 2017, also experiences a normal monsoon, GDP growth is likely to rebound in the second half of the year," the company said.

According to ACC, "Better liquidity and improved tax collections will enhance government's ability to spend on infrastructure and other development projects, leading to faster growth."

Last week, ACC had reported a 9.28 per cent increase in its total income to Rs 3,663.18 crore for January-March period although its net profit had declined 8.90 per cent to Rs 211.06 crore.

The cement sector which grew at over 6 per cent in the first three quarters of FY 2016-17 had tapered off in the last quarter impacted by demonetisation.

tags #ACC #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.