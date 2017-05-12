Abhibus to raise Rs 70 cr, eyes 4-fold increase in bookings

Online ticketing platform Abhibus is planning to raise Rs 60-70 crore and aiming for a four-fold increase in daily bookings over the next three years, according to a top company executive.

"We are in an expansion mode and planning to raise around Rs 60-70 crore, which will be funded by the existing promoters. We have pumped Rs 50 crore till FY16 in the company," Abhibus Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sudhakar Reddy Chirra told reporters here.

"Nearly 10 lakh people travel by bus in the country and we currently have 50,000 bookings every day. Our aim is to grow this to two lakh bookings per day over the next three years and earn a revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore this year," Chirra said.

Founded in the year 2007, Abhibus Services offers bus operators e-ticketing systems, fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, logistics management backed by a 24×7 customer support centre.

The company has recently tied up with Airtel Payments Bank and that should also help us in increasing our daily sales as they will be selling bus tickets on their app and also on their retail counters through a partnership with us, Chirra said.

Abhibus is the largest aggregator of both private bus operators and state transport corporations. It is the fastest growing online bus ticketing company with over 1,500 operators and a network of over 15,000 routes across the country.

The company which currently has an office in Hyderabad, will be looking at setting up more offices and hiring more as part of its expansion plans.

"We are headquartered in Hyderabad and over the next two years, we will be increasing our headcount to 200 and will be setting up offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata in that period," Chirra said.

"The bus ticket market size is about Rs 40,000 crore and only 10 per cent of this is online. There is a lot of scope to grow in the segment," he added.