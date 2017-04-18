ABB India bags Rs 178 crore contract in Bangladesh

ABB India today said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 178 crore from Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) for setting up two new sub-stations and upgrading two existing ones.

"ABB India has won an order worth around Rs 178 crore, from PGCB to support the country's power infrastructure expansion and meet its growing electricity needs," the company said in a statement issued here.

As part of the project, ABB will build two new sub-stations and upgrade two existing sub-stations, all located in the south-eastern parts of Bangladesh.

The order was booked between January-March quarter of 2017.

Under the contract, the design, engineering, system integration and supply of key products will be executed in India, the release said.

"Benefiting from a young grid, Bangladesh has been adopting smart technologies like GIS with ease, to connect households to reliable power. Advanced technology solutions for secure and quality power will enable the country to tap into its potential and catalyze growth in the region," ABB India CEO and Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.

The sub-stations will add around 535 MW of transmission capacity, which is sufficient to power more than 250,000 households and contribute to the government's target of providing access to electricity for its population of around 165 million by 2021.

The Bangladesh government is working towards its 'Vision 2041', which outlines plans to have a strong and developed economy by 2041.

"To achieve this, the country is focusing on a steady GDP growth of over 7 percent. This economic growth ambition is also boosting the demand for electricity. The long-term plan for Bangladesh is to generate 60,000 MW electricity by 2041," he added. ABB will build and commission one 132kV/33kV air insulated switchgear substation in Kachua, one 132kV/33kV gas insulated switchgear substation in Kalurghat and upgrade two existing 132kV/33kV AIS sub-stations into GIS sub-stations in the Comilla and Modhunaghat areas.

ABB will also provide sub-station automation systems and fiber optic communications, the release said.