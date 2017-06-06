App
Jun 06, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aasaanjobs acquires Noida-based recruitment platform mHire

Through this strategic acquisition, Aasaanjobs plans to strengthen its presence in the morthern part of the subcontinent and onboard partners and clients that mHire has in its folds.

Moneycontrol News

Online recruitment marketplace Aasaanjobs on Tuesday announced the acquisition of mHire, a Noida-headquartered recruitment platform focused on skilled and semi-skilled blue and grey collar jobs. Through this strategic acquisition, Aasaanjobs plans to strengthen its presence in the northern part of the subcontinent and on-board partners and clients that mHire has in its fold.

Dinesh Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Aasaanjobs, said: "This association further strengthens our footprint in North India. The job market is evolving fast and there are a lot many dynamics and challenges at play.”

mHire has some of the country’s select staffing, logistics, security, telecom and retail companies among its clients.

Founded by former investment banker Priyank Bakshi and serial tech entrepreneur Bahul Arora, mHire connects employers, placement consultants, skill development institutes and jobseekers through its tech-enabled marketplace.

Employers can choose to either manage their own recruitment process by directly contacting the jobseekers listed with mHire or hire vendors through mHire to outsource their recruitment process. The company has built automated job-jobseeker matching algorithms, a bidding system for choosing vendors along with an escrow mechanism for managing payments.

Priyank Bakshi, CEO of mHire, said that they both share a common goal and vision to build tech-enabled solutions in order to simplify the recruitment and management of blue and grey-collared workers in the world.

"We look forward to leverage on Aasaanjobs’ scale and its expertise in the staffing services business, to bring a substantially better product for our customers," he said.

tags #Business #Economy #jobs

