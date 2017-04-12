App
Apr 12, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Aarti Industries to focus on value added products; see FY18 capex at Rs 350-400 cr

The FY18 capex will done through a mix of internal accruals and borrowings, said Chairman and Managing Director Rajendra V Gogri of Aarti Industries.

Aarti Industries, a specialty and pharmaceuticals chemical company plans to invest Rs 75 crore in their third research and development (R&D) complex in Gujarat.

Chairman and Managing Director Rajendra V Gogri said the capital expenditure planned for FY18 would be similar to that of FY17 which was around Rs 350-400 crore.

With an eye on volume expansion, the company has so far planned its investments, said Gogri. The focus is on value added products in the chain and on standalone basis.

The capex will done through a mix of internal accruals and borrowings, he said.

Aarti is one of the leading supplier to global manufacturers of Dyes, Pigments, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals & rubber chemicals.

Watch video for full interview

