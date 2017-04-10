Aadhaar for subsidised food grains through PDS: Here's a reality check

The major debate around the unique identity is regarding its use by the government for various social sector schemes. After liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the government has made Aadhaar mandatory to avail subsidised food grains from public distribution system (PDS) from the June 30, this year. This with an aim to target the Rs 1.4 lakh crore subsidies under the food security law. But how far has the implementation of this progressed? CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla traveled to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra for a reality check.