Aadhaar data was never breached or leaked: UIDAI responds to reports 

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said today that reports claiming 210 government websites made Aadhaar data public were a “skewed representation of facts”.

The UIDAI, the agency that administers Aadhaar, was responding to reports that an RTI response by UIDAI said 210 government websites displayed names and addresses of some Aadhaar beneficiaries.

UIDAI said in a statement that the Aadhaar data is fully safe and secure and there has been no data leak or breach at UIDAI.

The Authority also said that the “data on these websites were placed in the public domain as a measure of proactive disclosure under RTI Act by these government and institutional websites which included beneficiaries’ name, address, bank account, and other details including Aadhaar number and was collected from third-party/users for various welfare schemes.

It was this collected info which had been displayed in the public domain under RTI Act. There was no breach or leakage of Aadhaar data from UIDAI database or server as has been aired by the said report.”

It added that “acting promptly”, the UIDAI and Ministry of Electronics & IT had directed the concerned government departments/ministries to immediately remove the information from their websites and ensure that such violations do not occur in future.

“Following UIDAI’s action such data were removed from these websites immediately. However, the news presented the facts in a skewed manner and misleads readers as if Aadhaar data has been leaked or breached at 210 websites posing Aadhaar security is vulnerable,” the UIDAI said on Monday.

Reiterating that Aadhaar security systems are best of the international standards and Aadhaar data is fully secure, the UIDAI said there had been no breach or leakage of Aadhaar data at UIDAI.

UIDAI regulations specifically prevent the publishing, display or posting of Aadhaar numbers “by any person or entity or agency.”

“Also, the Aadhaar numbers which were made public on the said websites do not pose any real threat to the people as biometric information is never shared and is fully secure with highest encryption at UIDAI and mere display of demographic information cannot be misused without biometrics,” the statement added.

UIDAI clarified that the Aadhaar number is not a secret number. It is to be shared with authorized agencies when an Aadhaar holder wishes to avail a certain service or benefit of government welfare scheme/s or other services.