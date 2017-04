At a time when the legality of making Aadhaar mandatory is being debated. The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for over 40 welfare schemes since the last 3 months, but are the prime beneficiaries of these schemes even aware its significance? CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla travelled to the small town of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra to speak to the migratory workers in the power loom industry.

