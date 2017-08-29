A revamped feature by Apple in iPhone 8 could make a lot of people unhappy

Moneycontrol News

iPhone 8, the much-awaited smartphone from Apple may have a nasty surprise. According to speculations, the company may restrict the model into using exclusively Apple’s own wireless charging units or those that adhere to the Made for iPhone (Mfi) program.

A report by Forbes states that the team led by Tim Cook have developed this restriction in wireless charging for the upcoming smartphone. This will not only prevent the model to stand apart from the industry standard i.e. the Qi charging protocol but also gain higher financial benefit.

The company had earlier joined the Wireless Power Consortium in 2017. Many had assessed that the tech giant will also adhere to the Qi charging protocol, which is the standard followed in general. But reports indicate that unlike the standard 15 watts Apple’s wireless charger will run at 7.5 watts. In addition to this, all third party charging pads will have to be licensed via the Mfi program, ensuring payments to Apple.

This also indicates that new iPhone models may not have the charging feature when bought, but they can be enabled through a software update in the future.

Apple’s decision to not follow the common standard and create a technological barrier between itself and others is seen as a setback. This policy if implemented will also adversely affect the public wireless charging spots which are being set up by various companies.